Plant on trees if there’s no room to plant trees

West Hawaii Today
 8 days ago

As the days get shorter, mainland folks like to brighten up their home with bouquets of colorful cut flowers, but for most kamaaina, flowering plants are another option. Instead of lasting a few days, many flowering plants can last for years. If you like interior or exterior gardening the easy way, then you might consider a group of easy care plants referred to as air plants. If you are like me and have no more room in the garden to plant trees you may consider using the trees to expand your gardening talents by creating air gardens.

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Comments / 0

