Fields stars as Bears beat Dolphins

By The Associated Press
West Hawaii Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Rookie quarterback Justin Fields settled in and the Chicago Bears saw the playmaking ability they dreamed about on draft day. Fields rallied Chicago back Saturday from a 13-0 deficit in his preseason debut by throwing for a touchdown and running for one in a 20-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

