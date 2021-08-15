Bracing for the worst: Kona hospital nearing ICU capacity

Local hospitals are nearing capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, and are preparing to start sending patients to other spaces to make room for new patients. Novant Health has seen a nearly 1,600% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last six weeks throughout all of its hospitals, according to a release from Novant-led New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Today, more than 91% of COVID-19 patients in Novant's hospitals are not vaccinated, and the average age of admitted patients is the lowest it has been since the pandemic started, in the 40s rather than the 60s.