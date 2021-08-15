Cancel
Monroe, MI

Lots of rain and power outages equal misery

Monroe Evening News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy mother always told us to never look outside during a thunderstorm. Not sure why, but she also instructed us to stay off the telephone and out of the shower. With all the storms we’ve experience this summer, I should be sitting at home, doing nothing, as if there’s some sort of pandemic out there. And, yes, my mother’s wives tales probably had some scientific backing to them but I never really feared getting shocked while on the phone or zapped by a lightning bolt that followed the plumbing and into the shower. What I always feared most then and now was losing power.

Concord, NHPosted by
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Henri Makes Landfall; NH Experiencing Heavy Rains, Power Outages

CONCORD, N.H. – Tropical Storm Henri made landfall on Sunday in Southern New England and started moving toward New Hampshire bringing heavy rains and power outages. The New Hampshire Department of Safety Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday to monitor changes in the storm and support local communities.
Lackawanna County, PApahomepage.com

Storm causes hundreds of power outages

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The storm has knocked out power to hundreds of homes in our area. Here’s the latest from the PPL power outage map. It looks like Monroe and Schuylkill Counties are getting hit the hardest with 360-plus homes in Monroe County out of power. Schuylkill County has...
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Power Outages: Connecticut and Long Island

There are power outages across Connecticut and Long Island due to Tropical Storm Henri. Here are the lastest numbers:. In Connecticut, as of 5:00 pm, Eversource reports that just over 29,000 customers have lost power, mostly in the southeast corner of the state. To report or check the status of an outage go to https://outage.eversource.com/#/
Connecticut StateBakersfield Californian

Tropical Storm Henri barrels across Connecticut, bringing heavy rain, power outages and flooding; 90% of those without power to be restored by Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. — Tropical Storm Henri, downgraded from a hurricane earlier Sunday, spread across Connecticut throughout the day, bringing soaking rain, flash flooding, high wind gusts and scattered power outages to the region. While far less damaging than initially feared, the massive weather system dumped heavy and sustained rainfall across...
Environmentcapradio.org

Henri Inflicts The Northeast With Heavy Rain And Power Outages

A tropical storm hitting the Northeast has weakened into a tropical depression. The storm unleashed downpours over a region already saturated by heavy rain. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you. As a nonprofit organization, donations from people like you sustain the journalism that allows us to discover stories that are important to our audience. If you believe in what we do and support our mission, please donate today.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

De Blasio issues NYC Hurricane Henri warning: Heavy rain, strong winds, possible power outages

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking New Yorkers to stay indoors, stay off the roads, and prepare for power outages ahead of Hurricane Henri’s landfall. “Right now, from what we’re hearing, the real impacts are tomorrow but we want to start warning people now, we want you to make your plans the right way, to really minimize activity tomorrow to the maximum extent possible,” de Blasio said during a Saturday press briefing about the hurricane. “Stay off the roads, stay indoors, there’s going to be heavy winds, a lot of rain, we could definitely be seeing some trees falling down, we need people to be safe so I’m telling you now so you can alter your plans, prepare your plans for tomorrow. Stay in, to the maximum extent possible.”
Boston, MAWWLP 22News

State braces as Henri forecast to bring heavy rain, power outages

BOSTON (SHNS) – It’s been 30 years since a hurricane made landfall in New England and Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents Friday to begin preparing for that possibility as Tropical Storm Henri barrels towards Massachusetts. “The thing we’re most concerned about is if people don’t take this seriously, don’t understand...
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Near-record rain leads to overnight flooding, power outages (UPDATE)

UPDATE 2: Two tornadoes hit near Lehigh Valley as Tropical Storm Fred remnants swept through. UPDATE 1: National Weather Service teams will survey storm damage in Montgomery, Bucks and Berks counties in Pennsylvania and Morris County in New Jersey. “With several areas to survey, we hope to get more info as it becomes available with a final determination by this evening,” the weather service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said on Twitter.
Detroit, MIMonroe Evening News

DTE offers $100 credit to customers still without power as of Monday

Power company DTE Energy said Thursday amid growing criticism that it had "voluntarily issued" $100 credits — significantly more than the $25 credits it normally offers — as a one-time courtesy to customers who still remained out of power on Monday morning from last week's storms,. The Detroit power company...
Schuylkill County, PATimes News

Some power outages in region

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved through Wednesday night, bring a lot of rain and knocking out electricity to some customers. As of 8:30 a.m., PPL said 148 customers are without power in Lansford. West Penn Township in Schuylkill County has 26 customers without electricity. Two people in Rush Township are without power, and there are sporadic outages throughout Schuylkill County.
Wauwatosa, WIshepherdexpress.com

Power Outage at Wauwatosa Outpost Highlights Importance of Sustainability

Downed trees and power outages cause headaches for people and businesses alike, especially grocery stores specializing in fresh, organic food. Outpost Natural Foods on State Street in Wauwatosa lost power for over 24 hours after the storms last week. Luckily, they were able to get a refrigerated trailer on site save as much fresh produce as possible.
Elma, WAKXRO.com

Scheduled power outage outside Elma

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District is notifying customers on four East County roads of a planned power outage. The outage will begin at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, August 25 and is expected to last until 4:00 PM. Impacted areas include 73 homes on the Sund Rd, Delezenne Rd, Raspberry...
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Food available for those hit by power outages

Last week’s power outages caused by the powerful storm on August 10 have really hit affected families hard, as valuable food spoiled in refrigerators and freezers had to be thrown away. For those who don’t receive support it can be a major challenge to replenish those food items while maintaining a household.
Washington StateWITN

Citywide power outage in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Washington city officials say they now know what caused the entire city to go dark this afternoon. The blackout happened around 4:45 p.m. and also impacted the city’s phone system so residents could not report the outage. The city hopes to have power restored by 6:30...

