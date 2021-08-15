Kaley Cuoco Slams Coach Who Allegedly Punched Horse At Olympics: 'Shame On You'

Kaley Cuoco is doubling down on her offer to buy the horse that was punched during the Tokyo Olympic Games earlier this month. Just last week, The Big Bang Theory actress shared a series of passionate Instagram Stories condemning both German athlete Annika Schleu and coach Kim Raisner for the way they treated a horse name Saint Boy during the modern pentathlon on August 6. In a now-viral clip, Kim can be seen punching the horse in the rear and encouraging Annika to "really hit" the animal to gain control. Reports indicate that Saint Boy had refused to jump or trot.