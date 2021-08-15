Kaley Cuoco Slams Coach Who Allegedly Punched Horse At Olympics: 'Shame On You'
Kaley Cuoco has criticized the coach and rider who allegedly punched a horse at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month. The "Big Bang Theory" star took to her Instagram Stories Friday to condemn German coach Kim Raisner and rider Annika Schleu for the Aug. 6 incident. In a video from the women's modern pentathlon that circulated online, Schleu was having difficulty controlling and corralling the horse, named Saint Boy, leading to Raisner allegedly hitting the animal and instructing the rider to do the same.www.ibtimes.com
