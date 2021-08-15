Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

HBO Max to Completely Overhaul Buggy Apple TV App By End of Year

By Tim Hardwick
MacRumors Forums
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max will release a completely rebuilt Apple TV app by the end of the year to overcome a variety of issues users have experienced with the current version, according to a new report. Shortly after Warnermedia removed its HBO Max offering from ‌Apple TV‌ Channels in May, an update...

www.macrumors.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Apps#Connected Tv#Hbo Go#Apple Tv Channels#Tvos#Ui#Vulture#Hbo Go
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s been a while since the last good sci-fi thriller, hasn’t it?. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is probably the most recent example of a bona fide mind-bender, so it’s no surprise that Nolan’s sister-in-law and Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy, should be the one to re-ignite the synapses in our moviegoing brains with Reminiscence, a time-hopping adventure in the vein of Inception.
Cell PhonesComicBook

HBO Execs Confirm Plans to Fix HBO Max App With Whole New Experience

One tweet format nearly guaranteed to get you to go viral online these days is making a joke at the expense of the HBO Max app. Though not every version of the streamer across devices is a tire fire, many of them are, and the people at HBO Max know it all very well. In a major write-up from Vulture's Buffering comes details about how they're handling the troubles internally and their big plans for an all-new HBO Max app that's in the works and will hopefully fix the issues. As the outlet notes, the HBO Max app on Apple TV had major problems with fast forwarding/rewinding with Roku users also having their own fair share of glitches, but help is on the way.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘The Suicide Squad’ HBO Max Weekend Viewership Off 26% From ‘Mortal Kombat’ In Samba TV U.S. Households

EXCLUSIVE: Third-party streaming analytics company Samba TV has weighed in on the weekend viewership of Warner Bros’ The Suicide Squad on HBO Max, saying that 2.8 million U.S. households tuned in over the film’s Friday-Sunday frame. That number among movies on HBO Max marks the highest weekend ever for a DC property, well ahead of Justice League: The Snyder Cut (1.8M households over four days) and the Christmas weekend of Wonder Woman 1984 (2.2M). But it’s not the highest the streaming service has seen for a day-and-date theatrical movie as monitored by Samba; that crown still belongs to the R-rated New Line title Mortal...
TV & VideosEngadget

HBO Max will reportedly overhaul its smart TV apps in the next few months

The HBO Max smart TV apps have been less than reliable, to put it mildly, but WarnerMedia appears ready to turn things around. An anonymous WarnerMedia executive talking to Vulture claims the HBO Max team will replace all its smart TV apps with brand new versions inside of the "next four or five months." Roku and PlayStation owners would receive the overhauled apps first, followed by Apple TV users near the end of 2021. Mobile and web viewers would have to wait until early 2022.
Cell PhonesTechHive

Had it up to here with the HBO Max app? A new one is on the way

Freezes, crashes, glitchy subtitles, stubborn fast-forward and rewind controls: Those are just some of the troubles that streamers have reported with the HBO Max app across a variety of platforms, and patience has been wearing thin. Well, good news: An all-new version of the HBO Max—one that promises to squash...
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘The White Lotus’ Episode 6 Premiere on HBO and HBO Max?

HBO’s The White Lotus is our new Sunday night obsession. Mike White’s incisive dramedy about a wild week at a gorgeous Hawaiian resort has become must-see TV. The anxious score, crisp writing, and dynamic performances (Jennifer Coolidge deserves all the Emmys) from the exceptional ensemble have combined to make The White Lotus the show of the summer.
TV & VideosGamespot

HBO Max Is Working To Fix HBO Max App

There's finally some good news in store for HBO Max subscribers--according to Vulture, the execs behind the platform are aware of the app's unpredictable instability, and are reportedly getting ready to do something about addressing it. An unnamed WarnerMedia exec has gone on record, promising that an entirely new app is coming.
Cell PhonesVulture

Inside HBO Max’s Scramble to Fix Its Glitchy App

HBO Max execs have had plenty of reasons to celebrate this summer, from an impressive showing in the Emmy nominations and rapid subscriber growth to its first-ever expansion into countries outside the United States. But much as the glitzy exterior at The White Lotus hides some ugly truths, the platform’s strong overall performance has masked a major issue: For a not-insignificant number of customers, actually using the Max app over the past few months has become an experience scarier than a Tony Soprano nightmare. The good news, Buffering has learned, is that a major fix is in the works.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max knows its app is a mess

"They’re well aware of the issues plaguing the user experience and have been scrambling to fix things," explains Josef Adalian. "The biggest problems with the Apple interface were addressed within weeks, and a company source tells me the remaining errors should be corrected within days. As for Roku users, the company put out a statement at the end of July admitting the 'experience on Roku devices isn’t at the quality level we want and our users expect' and promising the platform was 'hard at work on resolving these issues.' Fixing the problems is taking time, however, and a senior WarnerMedia exec tells me the social-media commentary surrounding the Max app’s summer snafus has been 'super painful' to take in. He also admits that, in this case at least, it’s not just a matter of People Whining on Twitter. 'We see the crash logs,' he says. 'We’re not blind to it.'" Adalian adds that went wrong "is that the current app wasn’t built from scratch the way Netflix or Hulu were brought to life. Instead, Max has been running on a retrofitted version of the old HBO Go and HBO Now services. While those were both solid applications, they were designed for a very different product. According to the WarnerMedia exec, the main concern of the engineers then was making sure everything didn’t crash when hundreds of thousands of people simultaneously streamed Game of Thrones on a Sunday night."
Cell Phonesthestreamable.com

HBO Max Promises New App Within Months in Response to Numerous Online Complaints

If you have been unhappy with the performance of the HBO Max app, you aren’t alone. Many subscribers have posted on social media, sharing their inconveniences, based on their experiences while using the app on multiple devices. For all of those who have complained, there’s good news: a new and improved HBO Max app is officially in the works and will be available on some platforms before the end of 2021.
wegotthiscovered.com

The Best Anime To Watch On HBO Max

Over the years anime has become far easier to access with most series launching globally to streaming services on their day of airing. Thanks to this, pretty much every streaming service has a library of anime for users to browse and HBO Max is no exception. Boasting a partnership with...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Robert Rodriguez Signs First-Look Deal With HBO, HBO Max

HBO and HBO Max have signed filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and his Troublemaker Studios to a two-year first look deal. Under the deal, Rodriguez will bring projects to the two WarnerMedia platforms for potential development as original series. His son, Racer Rodriguez, will serve as lead development executive on projects produced under the agreement.
Cell Phonesknowtechie.com

HBO is finally doing something about its crappy TV apps

HBO Max is confusing on its own, but when you add in glitchy smart TV apps, the whole experience just breaks down. HBO’s parent company, WarnerMedia, seems to know this and is planning to replace all of its smart TV apps with new, working versions over the “next four or five months.”
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

HBO Max plans to fix broken Apple TV app ‘within days’

HBO Max plans to fix its buggy Apple TV app “within days,” while other platforms will see big fixes before the end of the year. Users have been plagued by issues that affect playback control, subtitles, and general usability. Executives insist they aren’t blind to the problems, and a major overhaul for all platforms is on the way.
TV & Videosmediapost.com

HBO Rushing To Replace Max's Troubled CTV Apps

WarnerMedia is on a mission to replace all of HBO Max’s troubled connected TV apps within four or five months. That’s what an unnamed WarnerMedia executive told Vulture, in a report on the faulty apps and the company’s determination not to let them sabotage Max’s momentum. Combined HBO Max and...
Businessmediarunsearch.co.uk

HBO Max is bad — and the company knows it

He’s up! HBO Max heard you (and everyone else) complain on Twitter about “It looks like the app was created as if they were mad at you for using it.‘, answering the question ‘What would it be like if app developers hated customers? They know that the service always crashes when trying to speed up 15 seconds or that their computational recommendations are almost non-existent. They heard you. And what do you know? You hurt HBO Max’s feelings, okay?
TV & VideosIGN

HBO Max May Be Coming to India

After a successful launch in the US, Warner Bros. could be planning to launch HBO Max in India. According to a job listing posted on LinkedIn, HBO Max is hiring for Head of Content in India. The description of the Head of Content role reads, “Define and implement the strategy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy