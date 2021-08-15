Fake federal agency caller bilks Milton resident out of $5,800
MILTON, Ga. — A resident on July 29 reported that scammers posing as U.S. Social Security Administration reps duped him out of $5,800. The 24-year-old victim said the scammers called his phone claiming there was something wrong with his Social Security number. They said it was tied to a money laundering and drug trafficking ring in El Paso, Texas, and he faced the prospect of being arrested if he didn’t pay for a new number.www.appenmedia.com
