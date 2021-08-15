Punta Gorda surprise: What looks like a traditional house at first glance is actually two homes

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.