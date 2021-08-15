Local voices: Journey to Israel solidified synagogue members' bond with their roots
Like every synagogue in the world, Palm Beach Synagogue is fashioned after the world’s first synagogue. When the People of Israel entered into the land of Israel, some 3,300 years ago, they established the first permanent synagogue in the city of Shiloh, where it stood for 369 years. Only later, when King David entered Jerusalem, did he and his son King Solomon build the temple on the Temple Mount.www.palmbeachdailynews.com
