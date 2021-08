For decades I have displayed on my bookshelves a stylized head of Buddha and a fragment of a stone frieze - two minor pieces of sculpture of an art form called Gandhara that developed in the region of northwestern Pakistan and eastern Afghanistan between the 1st century BCE and the 7th century CE - that I bought in Peshawar, Pakistan. The art, described to me by the bazaar merchant from whom I bought them - is what emerged when Alexander the Great met Gautama Buddha.