Immunocompromised people can now get a 3rd COVID vaccine shot. Here’s what to know
Some people with weakened immune systems can now receive a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines to boost their protection against COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization late Thursday, noting that additional doses are allowed only for “certain immunocompromised individuals, specifically, solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.”www.gazettextra.com
