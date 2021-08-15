Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Immunocompromised people can now get a 3rd COVID vaccine shot. Here's what to know

Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

Some people with weakened immune systems can now receive a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines to boost their protection against COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization late Thursday, noting that additional doses are allowed only for “certain immunocompromised individuals, specifically, solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.”

Anthony Fauci
Janet Woodcock
Pfizer
Health
FDA
Pharmaceuticals
HIV
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

When Will The Pandemic End? Expert Says It's Only The Beginning

With the world well over a year into the coronavirus pandemic, one disease expert believes we are closer to the beginning of the crisis than we are to the end of it. U.S. epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant made the proclamation on CNBC’s “Street Signs,” telling the news outlet that “I think we’re closer to the beginning than we are to the end [of the pandemic], and that’s not because the variant that we’re looking at right now is going to last that long.”
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NJ.com

Is Moderna’s COVID vaccine better against Delta than Pfizer’s? Researchers weigh in.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine might offer better protection against the Delta variant than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to a report by Reuters. The efficacy of Moderna’s vaccine fell from 86% to 76% between early 2021 and July, according to a study by the Mayo Clinic Health System. Meanwhile, the effectiveness of Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine dropped from 76% to 42%.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalscaliforniahealthline.org

‘We Sent a Terrible Message’: Scientists Say Biden Jumped the Gun With Vaccine Booster Plan

The Biden administration’s plans to make covid-19 booster shots available next month has drawn a collective scream of protest from the scientific community. As some scientists see it, the announcement is rash and based on weak evidence, and they worry it could undercut confidence in vaccines with no clear benefit of controlling the pandemic. Meanwhile, more information is needed on potential side effects or adverse effects from a booster shot, they say.
Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical-technology.com

Third Covid-19 vaccine doses will boost variant protection but increase inequality

In a joint statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), FDA, and National Institutes of Health (NIH), the US Government agencies announced a plan to recommend Covid-19 booster vaccine doses for all residents eight months after full vaccination with either Pfizer/BioNTech or Pfizer vaccines, beginning in mid-September. This is a switch from the previous guidance of the agencies to not recommend booster shots in the near future, but the highly transmissible delta variant and rising Covid-19 case numbers in the US led to the change in strategy to combat Covid-19 domestically.
Industrygentside.co.uk

COVID: American study reveals Pfizer and Moderna vaccines lose efficacy over time

US health officials have announced that all Americans who have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should receive a booster shot either months after their second dose. Previously, the Biden administration had advised only individuals who were immunocompromised, including those with organ transplants or advanced HIV...

