Meet the Authors: In-person and virtual appearances the week of Aug. 15

• Alec Wightman: The music promoter and author of “Music in My Life: Notes from a Longtime Fan” will appear in a free event at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Columbus Metropolitan Main Library, 96 S. Grant Ave. With WCBE Music Director Maggie Brennan, Wightman will discuss his book, which recounts his love of rock 'n' roll over 60 years leading up to his work with his own concert production company. An audience Q&A and book signing will follow. For information and to register, go to www.columbuslibrary.org.