Columbus, OH

Armed with the right tools, vermicomposting can easily be done indoors

Columbus Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComposting may be easier if you've got a big backyard, but it's also quite possible to compost indoors. One tried-and-true method is to employ the help of worms. “Worms are naturally part of the composting process. If you have a compost bin or pile in your backyard, bugs and worms are going to come and go as they please,” said David Smilnak, composting educator for the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

