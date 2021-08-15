Armed with the right tools, vermicomposting can easily be done indoors

Composting may be easier if you've got a big backyard, but it's also quite possible to compost indoors. One tried-and-true method is to employ the help of worms. “Worms are naturally part of the composting process. If you have a compost bin or pile in your backyard, bugs and worms are going to come and go as they please,” said David Smilnak, composting educator for the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.