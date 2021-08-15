Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 12:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; Dripping Springs; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Gila Bend; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Gila County; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Superior; Tonopah Desert; Tonto Basin; West Pinal County FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert National Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, The East Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area, The Northwest Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin, and West Pinal County. * Through late Monday night * The threat for heavy rain will continue today. Given the already saturated soils from previous rainfall, any additional showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing flash flooding with rain rates of up to 1-2 inches per hour, leading to rapid runoff into washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Flash flooding may also lead to river rises. Past and recent burn scars will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Buckeye, AZ
City
Cave Creek, AZ
County
Gila County, AZ
City
Fountain Hills, AZ
City
Rio Verde, AZ
City
Tonto Basin, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
Gila Bend, AZ
City
Avondale, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
City
Miami, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Canyon#Extreme Weather#Globe Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri lingers over Northeast, dropping more rain on saturated ground

Slow-moving Tropical Depression Henri was still lingering over the northeast Monday morning, threatening more flooding in the already-rain-soaked region. More than 64,000 customers were still without power Monday morning, with the majority in Rhode Island, though Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York also still had outages. After making made...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Putin criticizes placing Afghans in Central Asia

MOSCOW -- Russia’s president has criticized Western nations for seeking to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries, citing security concerns for Russia. Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kremlin’s United Russia party on Sunday, Vladimir Putin blasted what he described as a “humiliating approach” by Western states.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy