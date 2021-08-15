Cancel
Fox News

Texas man shot 6 times sees surgery delayed for days amid hospital's coronavirus crowding: report

By Brie Stimson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix days after being shot six times outside of a Houston grocery store, Ben Taub Hospital patient Joel Valdez was reportedly still waiting to undergo surgery on Friday. The hospital’s intensive care unit was nearly at full capacity – 98% – driven up by a surge of delta-variant coronavirus patients, Harris Health System in Harris County said, according to FOX 26 in Houston.

