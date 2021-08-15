Why Case Keenum matters, who is Davion Davis? JOK terrific – Terry Pluto’s Browns Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns opened preseason in Jacksonville Saturday night with a 23-13 victory. 1. Browns fans finally had a chance to watch Case Keenum play for more than a quarter. Keenum appeared in the Pittsburgh game last season, 5-of-10 passing for 46 yards. That was the 38-7 loss to Pittsburgh. Not much to see in that game as he relieved Baker Mayfield.www.cleveland.com
