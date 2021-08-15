Cancel
Promos for Superman & Lois season 1 finale – ‘Last Sons of Krypton’

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released two promos for the season one finale of Superman & Lois, entitled ‘Last Sons of Krypton’, which is directed by The Flash’s Tom Cavanagh; check them out here…. In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts...

Superman & Lois Returns: Stacey Farber Reflects on the 'Gift' of Playing Leslie, Teases Finale Face-Off With [Spoiler]

From her earliest days on Degrassi to her more recent work on Virgin River, Stacey Farber has built a career out of playing the girl next door. So she never expected to find herself straddling Superman in the middle of the woods, much less pummeling his face with her own fists of steel. “It’s all pretty surreal,” Farber tells TVLine of playing the villainous Leslie Larr on Superman & Lois, which returns to The CW tonight (9/8c) for its final run of Season 1 episodes. “But especially that moment. I was like, ‘Whoa! He’s an icon. This feels wrong.'” (Click here...
Superman & Lois season 2 premiere date hopes for Tyler Hoechlin, cast

After tonight’s season 1 finale, it only makes sense to want to know the Superman & Lois season 2 premiere date. So, are we going to get a chance to learn it anytime soon?. The first thing that we should do here is get some of the bad news out of the way: There is another batch of episodes coming to The CW! This renewal was first announced many months ago and with that in mind, there’s ever been any cause for concern on the long-term future here. The larger question has been mostly one of when the show could be coming back.
Superman & Lois "Last Sons of Krypton" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Last Sons of Krypton", the Season 1 finale of Superman & Lois. The episode will air on Tuesday, August 17th. The first season of Superman & Lois has seen a lot of changes for Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and the whole Kent family. Not only did Clark and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) end up moving to Smallville following Clark the loss of his job at The Daily Planet and the death of his mother, but the couple had to deal with their son Jordan (Alexander Garfin) exhibiting superpowers while Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) did not.
Superman & Lois: The Secrets of Leslie Larr

This Superman & Lois article contains spoilers. Since the very first episode, Leslie Larr has been a menacing and mysterious presence on Superman & Lois. The shining example of Morgan Edge’s plan to take over human bodies with Kryptonian souls (and powers) has been portrayed as everything from a loyal corporate right hand to a Kryptonian powerhouse capable of doing Edge’s dirty work to (in the latest episode) someone who can go toe-to-toe with a hero like Steel in a dramatic late season fight scene.
Lucifer season six trailer sends fans into meltdown with surprise return of this character

The trailer for Lucifer's sixth season has been released, a month before its debut on Netflix and our excitement levels are through the roof. However, given that it's the fantasy drama's last ever season, we're also feeling a little bit sad too, knowing that we only have a few more episodes before we bid goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe and the rest of the show's wonderful cast of characters.
SUPERMAN & LOIS Showrunner Breaks Down That Big Arrival & Teases What's To Come In Season 2

Well, it looks like the multiverse may not be as dead as we've been led to believe as the final moments of tonight's Superman & Lois finale saw an unexpected arrival as Natalie (Tayler Buck), John Henry's (Wolé Parks) daughter from his original Earth, crash-landed on the Kent Farm and reunited with her father... before noticing the doppelgängers of her dead mother (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the man (Tyler Hoechlin) who killed her.
Watch Lois Lane attack Leslie Larr in Superman & Lois finale sneak peek

Pro tip: Don't mess with Lois Lane — or her family. The iconic intrepid reporter has always been a force of nature in Superman comics, but Elizabeth Tulloch has been taking the character to new heights on the CW's Superman & Lois. And the Kent family matriarch's claws are out now that her son Jordan (Alex Garfin) has been kidnapped by Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), aka Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) evil half-brother. And EW has your exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's season 1 finale in which Lois lets out her rage on the only person she can right now: Edge's righthand Kryptonian soldier Leslie Larr (Stacey Farber).
3 Things to Know about The Eradicator before Tonight's Superman & Lois Finale

After the dramatic ending in last week’s Superman & Lois episode, you won’t want to miss what happens next to the Kent family in the season finale of Superman & Lois. When Jordan is taken by Tal-Rho, Clark’s biggest fear has become a reality. With Jordan in Tal-Rho's custody, will he be able to tap into his Kryptonian potential and help his dad take on his uncle?
Lucifer final season character posters released

With just three weeks to go until Lucifer returns for its sixth and final season, Netflix has revealed seven new character posters for the fantasy drama series featuring Lucifer (Tom Ellis), Chloe Decker (Lauren German), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt), Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia), Linda Martin (Rachael Harris), and Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro); take a look below…
Supergirl Season 6 Cast on Something They Learned from The CW Series

While The CW's Supergirl fandom continues its mission to make their Kara Danvers aka Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) "Supercorp" ship official canon, there's still the matter of the series' final run of episodes that just can't be avoided. Leading up to next week's return, we've gotten a preview of "Welcome Back, Kara!" along with some find behind-the-scenes featurettes with the cast revealing what they would steal from set to how everyone acts when they're having a "Game Night."But this time around? Things take a turn towards the sad and touching as the cast reflect on what they've learned from their time on the show. Our biggest takeaway, every segment feels like it was caught just before or just after some (understandably) major crying.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Quarterfinals Win Tuesday; ‘Superman & Lois’ Finale Down From Premiere

America’s Got Talent was a winner for NBC as the live quarterfinals brought the network to ratings and viewership glory Tuesday in broadcast primetime. The two-hour episode of the talent competition was the highest-rated and most-watched program Tuesday, drawing in a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.60 million viewers, per Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliates. After AGT, NBC’s primetime saw the latest installment of College Bowl (0.4, 2.71), remaining steady with previous viewership and ratings. Over at Fox, LEGO Masters (0.4, 1.39M) dropped from last week, and Fantasy Island fell from its debut by a tenth in the demo and 12% in viewers. ABC’s primetime lineup consisted of a Home Economics marathon, which averaged a 0.2 demo rating and 1.17 million viewers over its three-hour run. CBS earned the evening’s second-most watched program spot with NCIS (0.3, 3.38M). Reruns of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted closed out the network’s evening. The CW DC’s Stargirl (0.2, 1.06M) ticked up from its Season 2 opener by a tenth in its demo and around 29% in viewers. Superman & Lois fell from its premiere in February with its Season 1 finale (0.2, 890,000).
Ian Somerhalder Was Jealous of ‘Vampire Diaries’ Costar Chris Wood’s Character Kai Parker During Season 6

The greatest villain in all of Mystic Falls! Just as fans of The Vampire Diaries have their favorite onscreen villains, the show’s creators and stars do too. Ian Somerhalder, who played Damon Salvatore on the CW series, joined show creator Julie Plec for the latest installment of Entertainment Weekly’s “Binge: The Vampire Diaries” podcast on Friday, August 20, to discuss the sixth season and notorious villain Kai Parker’s (Chris Wood) arrival in the Virginia town.
Supergirl: "Dream Weaver" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Dream Weaver", the ninth episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The episode sees Kelly (Azie Tesfai) team up with Kara (Melissa Benoist) to help her investigate possible prisoner abuse. With Kelly set to become Guardian later this season, it seems like this episode might just see that transition begin. The episode will also see the return of Nyxly (Petra Sergeant), the Fifth Dimensional Imp who managed to escape the Phantom Zone when the Super Friends rescued Kara though it is definitely not Kara that she reaches out to. The episode's synopsis notes that Nyxly crashes one of Nia's (Nicole Maines) dreams in need of help.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Drops A Mixtape; Season 6 Episode 13 Preview

Before we get into the preview for this weekend's episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, the fine folks over at the Arrowverse series are offering a very cool way to experience the season. Co-Composer Daniel James Chan has put together the DC's Legends Of Tomorrow: The Mixtape (Songs from the Original Television Soundtrack), a 21-song selection which you can check out any number of ways (Apple Amazon, SoundCloud, etc.) by heading here.
Welcome Back, Kara – Supergirl

SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. SUPER FRIENDS REUNITED! – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Zor-El (guest star Jason Behr) make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together. Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire,...

