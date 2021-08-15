Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escambia County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of at least 5 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 PM Monday to 6 AM CDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Parks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Coastal Flooding#Erosion#The High Surf Advisory#Okaloosa Coastal#Escambia Coastal Counties#The High Rip Current Risk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Franklin County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Patchy Dense Fog continues over parts of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has continues across portions of the Tennessee Valley, with visibilities reduced to 1/4 mile or less in some spots. Some locations being affected includes portions of Interstate 59 in DeKalb County, U.S. Highway 72 in Jackson County, and locations along the Tennessee River from far northeast Alabama to Guntersville, the Paint Rock Valley in Jackson County, and rural portions of northern Madison County. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. The fog should begin dissipating after sunrise this morning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Ocean and Coastal Atlantic. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Cape May County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until midnight EDT tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/09 PM 4.9 0.9 0.0 None 23/09 AM 3.8 -0.2 -0.2 None 23/10 PM 4.7 0.7 -0.1 None 24/10 AM 3.8 -0.2 -0.3 None 24/10 PM 4.3 0.3 -0.2 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/09 PM 6.6 1.5 0.7 Minor 23/09 AM 5.3 0.2 0.4 None 23/10 PM 6.3 1.2 0.6 Minor 24/10 AM 5.3 0.2 0.4 None 24/10 PM 5.9 0.8 0.4 None
Benton County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Jones; Linn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jo Daviess, Buchanan, Dubuque, Benton, northwestern Jones, Delaware and northern Linn Counties through 645 AM CDT At 540 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cassville to near La Porte City. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Luxemburg around 545 AM CDT. Holy Cross around 555 AM CDT. Mount Auburn and Balltown around 605 AM CDT. Rickardsville and Bankston around 610 AM CDT. Garrison and Sherrill around 615 AM CDT. Vinton and Epworth around 620 AM CDT. Dubuque, Centralia and Durango around 625 AM CDT. Asbury, Peosta and Sageville around 630 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Wapsipinicon Golf Course, Bankston Park, Fillmore, Monti, Waupeton, Lattnerville, Pinicon Ridge Park, Buck Creek, Baileys Ford Park and Petersburg. This includes Interstate 380 between mile markers 27 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Tishomingo County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tishomingo Locally-dense fog will occur in river valleys this morning Locally-dense fog will reduce visibilities to a half mile or less near rivers and lakes this morning. Motorists should be prepared for sudden visibility reductions. Remember to use low-beam headlights to aid visibility and reduce glare for oncoming traffic.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Baldwin and south central Escambia Counties through 230 AM CDT At 207 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles west of Warrington, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Pensacola, Lillian and Myrtle Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Orange County, NYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:17:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM EDT. Target Area: Orange; Rockland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey...New York Ramapo River near Mahwah affecting Orange, Rockland, Bergen and Passaic Counties. For the Ramapo River...including Mahwah...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Ramapo River near Mahwah. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 4:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 8.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding along Route 202. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, State Route 202 floods downstream. Moderate flooding along Route 202 and Route 17. Water into backyards. Minor flooding along Brakeshoe Place, Brook Street and Catherine Avenue. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.7 feet on 01/25/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Ramapo River Mahwah 8.0 7.9 Mon 4 am EDT 7.8 5.5 4.4
Cape May County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 23:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches of Cape May County. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 23:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches of Ocean County and Atlantic County. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Dunklin County, MOweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values 103 to 108. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Bureau County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Putnam, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Putnam; Stephenson; Whiteside Areas of Dense Fog for the Morning Commute Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to one quarter mile or less at times through 830 AM. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. When encountering dense fog, slow down, keep your headlights on low beam, and increase your following distance. Be especially cautious in and near school zones.
Cherokee County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog has developed early this morning, especially across river valleys with visibilities locally reduced to one- quarter mile or less. Motorists are urged to drive with caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beam headlights, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles.
Bamberg County, SCweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell; Edgefield; McCormick; Southeastern Orangeburg DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility may vary across short distances and may be intermittent. Motorists are urged to use caution, slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination.
Dutchess County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 07:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Dutchess The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dutchess County in east central New York Northeastern Ulster County in east central New York * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 715 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to bands of showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingston, Rhinebeck, Hurley, Woodstock, Pine Plains, Red Hook, Millbrook, Port Ewen, Lake Katrine, Staatsburg, West Hurley, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Olivebridge, Stanfordville, West Shokan, Mount Tremper, Phoenicia, Woodland Valley Campground, Esopus and Marbletown. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor poor drainage and street flooding.
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 03:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jewell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jewell and southwestern Nuckolls Counties through 545 AM CDT At 506 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bostwick, or 30 miles west of Belleville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Webber, Bostwick and Superior. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Nuckolls County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nuckolls by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 04:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nuckolls A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jewell and southwestern Nuckolls Counties through 545 AM CDT At 506 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bostwick, or 30 miles west of Belleville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Webber, Bostwick and Superior. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Warren County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 07:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for North Central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 400 PM EDT Monday. * At 507 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated minor flooding along the Paulins Kill in the Blairstown area. The minor flooding should continue into the afternoon hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Blairstown.
Warren County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 07:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Warren The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for North Central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 400 PM EDT Monday. * At 507 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated minor flooding along the Paulins Kill in the Blairstown area. The minor flooding should continue into the afternoon hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Blairstown.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 06:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile of less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

Comments / 0

Community Policy