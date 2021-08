High Surf Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 1 PM Monday to 6 AM CDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 PM CDT this evening through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.