Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Princess Anne showered with praise on Twitter as Royal celebrates 71st birthday

By Liam O'Dell
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxcKh_0bSBbZZD00

Princess Anne has been flooded with well wishes on Twitter, as the royal marks her 71st birthday.

The Princess Royal, who is the Queen’s second child and only daughter, was born on August 15, 1950.

She was the first British royal to compete in the Olympics when she took on the equestrian three-day event in Montreal’s 1976 Games. She is now the Honorary President of the British Olympic Association, among a string of other roles.

Anne is involved in more than 300 charities, organisations and military regiments in the UK and overseas, earning her the title of the most hard-working member of her family.

Sharing a photo of Prince Charles holding his sister’s hand while in their prams, the official Twitter account for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall tweeted on Sunday: “Wishing The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today.”

It comes after plans to mark Anne’s birthday at Buckingham Palace last year, when the royal turned 70, were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic – according to Vanity Fair.

The Express reports that the Princess Roysl also planned to visit Scotland as part of the celebrations.

Here’s a look at some of the other tributes paid to the 71-year-old :

Happy birthday, Anne.

Comments / 1

Indy100

Indy100

65K+
Followers
4K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Of Wales#Uk#Vanity Fair#Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Gossip Cop

Report: Queen Elizabeth Finally Meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Daughter

Has Lilibet Diana met her namesake? One report says Prince Harry introduced Queen Elizabeth to the baby during a reunion at Balmoral. Gossip Cop investigates what would be a huge story. ‘Queen Meets Lilibet!’. The cover of New Idea reads “family reunion at Balmoral.” The queen is settling into her...
Designers & CollectionsCosmopolitan

Princess Diana's Wedding Shoes Had a Secret Message Under the Heel

All royal weddings are completely over the top in terms of expense and general fancy vibes, but Princess Diana and Prince Charles' extravagant ceremony goes down as the most extra in history—in part because of Diana's iconic look. And while her puffy-sleeved, super '80s dress gets a lot of attention, Diana's shoes were also pretty spectacular—and had a secret message on the bottom of them.
nickiswift.com

This Is What Prince George Calls Queen Elizabeth

Prince George was Prince William and Kate Middleton's first born child. While he was the third great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, he was her very first great-grandson, which was undoubtedly very special. Given this information, it should come as no surprise that George and his great-grandmother have a close relationship that is different than her majesty's relationship with her other 10 great-grandchildren! "It is telling that the Queen, who is expert at not appearing to have any [favorites], goes out of her way to spend time with young George," The Sun reported back in 2019. The outlet also reported that the queen has always done something special for George — she would "[take] time to select little presents that she [would leave] at the foot of George's bed" whenever he would sleep over at Buckingham Palace.
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles unveils portrait of seven-year-old Queen Elizabeth II

On Monday, Prince Charles published an image of a magnificent portrait done of Queen Elizabeth when she was only seven years old. The oil painting is hanging in the Morning Room of the Prince’s official residence—Clarence House—and dates back to 1933. The Prince of Wales announced on Twitter that he...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Offensive Keepsake Prince Charles Kept Close To Him During His Honeymoon With Diana

Prince Charles was certainly an eligible bachelor back in the day. In fact, royal experts say he "had more than 20 relationships over the 13 years between 1967 and 1980," according to the Evening Standard. Interestingly, Charles was in love with a married woman when he was introduced to Princess Diana, according to the new PBS documentary "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales." Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met at a polo match, and he was said to be "immediately [and] passionately" in love with her. However, she was married to a man named Andrew Parker Bowles, leaving Charles to merely pine for what he could not have.
WorldCosmopolitan

Kate Middleton will no longer receive this birthday tradition going forward

The Duchess of Cambridge, along with other senior members of the royal family will no longer receive a time-honoured birthday tradition. Westminster Abbey has announced that it is changing its bell-ringing schedule and will now only carry out the tradition of ringing the chapel's famous bells on members of the royal family's birthdays, for the Queen and Prince Charles going forward.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: The Clown Prince Is Back Again, With “Proof”

Royal Family news reveals Mr. Simon Dorante-Day is known for one thing: trying to show the world that his claims of relation to the royal family are absolutely not absurd. Apart from providing picture comparison as evidence, the 55-year-old Australian has also endeavored to explain how his birth was contrived and hidden.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Diana's private bedrooms revealed in unearthed photos

Princess Diana lived in several beautiful properties throughout her lifetime, from her childhood home Althorp House where her brother Charles Spencer still resides, to her Kensington Palace apartment she shared with her husband Prince Charles and two young children Prince William and Prince Harry. PHOTOS: 12 rarely-seen photos of Princess...
Celebritiestatler.com

Princess Stephanie of Monaco and her children dress up for ABBA-themed ball

Princess Stephanie of Monaco and her brood proved that they are dancing queens (and kings) this weekend as they attended Monaco's Fight Aids Gala dressed in ABBA attire. The sister of Prince Albert was accompanied by all three of her children for the charity fundraiser, Louis Ducruet, Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb. Louis brought his wife, Marie Chevallier, while Pauline was accompanied by Maxime Giaccardi, her new boyfriend. The evening saw a raffle take place hosted by Stephanie's youngest daughter, Camille.
WorldHello Magazine

Why Princess Charlene cried on her wedding day to Prince Albert

Princess Charlene was pictured shedding a few tears on her wedding day to Prince Albert II of Monaco back in 2011. Photos show the royal dabbing her cheek with a tissue as the couple emerged from Sainte Devote church following their religious ceremony at the Prince's Palace of Monaco. The...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla move home to reunite with Queen

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have been pictured arriving at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, as they are set to visit the Queen at Balmoral this summer. In pictures published by MailOnline, the couple were seen arriving by car at their home, which is located on the Queen's estate in Aberdeenshire.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Princess Diana Leaked to the Press That Prince Charles Was Missing William’s First Day of School

If there’s one thing we know, the royal family are masters at working the press. They might pretend that there’s a distance between them, but we know that the royal rota has sources that are often people from the inside palace. Once Princess Diana married Prince Charles, and their marriage became challenging in public and behind closed doors, she found a way to use the media to her advantage — and we are learning all about how she slyly shared insider info.

Comments / 1

Community Policy