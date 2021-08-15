Princess Anne showered with praise on Twitter as Royal celebrates 71st birthday

Princess Anne has been flooded with well wishes on Twitter, as the royal marks her 71st birthday.

The Princess Royal, who is the Queen’s second child and only daughter, was born on August 15, 1950.

She was the first British royal to compete in the Olympics when she took on the equestrian three-day event in Montreal’s 1976 Games. She is now the Honorary President of the British Olympic Association, among a string of other roles.

Anne is involved in more than 300 charities, organisations and military regiments in the UK and overseas, earning her the title of the most hard-working member of her family.

Sharing a photo of Prince Charles holding his sister’s hand while in their prams, the official Twitter account for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall tweeted on Sunday: “Wishing The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today.”

It comes after plans to mark Anne’s birthday at Buckingham Palace last year, when the royal turned 70, were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic – according to Vanity Fair.

The Express reports that the Princess Roysl also planned to visit Scotland as part of the celebrations.

Here’s a look at some of the other tributes paid to the 71-year-old :

Happy birthday, Anne.