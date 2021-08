Mostly cloudy this morning with mild and muggy conditions to start the day. Henri is now Tropical Depression and centered to our west. The storm will move east later today and bring us some afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Heaviest of rain should be west of us, but some downpours possible at times. A FLOOD WATCH remains in place for RI today. Highs will be in the low 80s, seasonable for this time of year.