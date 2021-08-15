Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

A natural food supplement may relieve anxiety, study find

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBUfn_0bSBb5Pu00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study published in Cell Reports Medicine, researchers found a natural food supplement may help reduces anxiety,.

The plant-derived substance, beta-sitosterol, was found to produce this effect both on its own and in synergic combination with an antidepressant known under the brand name Prozac.

The findings could point the way toward the use of beta-sitosterol as a treatment for relieving anxiety in humans.

The study is from the Weizmann Institute of Science. One author is Prof. Mike Fainzilber.

Anxiety is not always a bad thing. In fact, in evolutionary terms, feeling anxious about potential threats is critical for survival because it helps us mount an appropriate response.

That’s precisely why developing antianxiety drugs is so challenging.

The circuits for anxiety in the brain are closely related to those responsible for memory, awareness and other functions vital for handling danger.

Scientists are on the lookout for compounds that can selectively suppress anxiety without causing unwanted side effects.

In the study, the team searched an international genomic database for existing drugs or other compounds and found beta-sitosterol, a plant substance sold as a dietary supplement intended mainly to reduce cholesterol levels.

In a series of experiments, mice given beta-sitosterol showed much less anxiety than the controls.

Next, the researchers tested the effects of beta-sitosterol on mice when given in combination with fluoxetine, a drug belonging to the class of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, and sold under the brand name Prozac, among others.

The combination had a synergistic effect: Both beta-sitosterol and fluoxetine reduced the anxiety o at lower doses when given together.

The team says one of the major problems with existing antianxiety medications is that they produce side effects, so if beta-sitosterol could help cut down the dosage of such medications, it may also reduce the unwanted side effects.

A great advantage of beta-sitosterol is that it is naturally present in a variety of edible plants, and it is thought to be safe, as it has been marketed for years as a nutraceutical.

It is found in particularly large concentrations in avocados, but also in pistachios, almonds and other nuts, in canola oil, in various grains and cereals and more.

However, this does not mean that eating avocado can induce a calming effect, since it doesn’t contain enough beta-sitosterol.

The team says you’d need to eat avocado day and night to get the right dose — and you would be more likely to develop digestive problems than relieve your anxiety.

If you care about mental health, please read studies about anxiety linked to faster Alzheimer’s disease development and findings of taking this supplement once a day may reduce anxiety.

For more information about mental diseases, please see recent studies about one dose of this drug may lower anxiety and depression for 5 years and results showing that taking this supplement once a day may reduce anxiety.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 2

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

83K+
Followers
5K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Food#Anxiety#Mental Health#Drugs#Cell Reports Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This drug duo may help cure COVID-19, study finds

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Woman's World

Craving This Food More Often Could Be An Early Sign of Dementia

As we get older, it becomes increasingly important for us to keep track of any changes going on with our bodies, as they can often indicate larger health issues. When it comes to treating age-related conditions like dementia, catching early symptoms is our best bet. And while we are probably already aware that lapses in our memory can signal a problem, changes in our food preferences may as well — especially if you’re suddenly craving sweets.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

Weight Loss: One Supplement That Can Reduce Belly Fat

Belly fat is the fat that surrounds the vital organs, deep in the belly. Foods containing fibre, like fruit and vegetables, can help to reduce weight and belly fat, research finds. Supplementation with psyllium, which is full of fibre and available as a supplement, can also reduce belly fat. Adding...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Vitamin D Supplement to Take, Says Dietitian

The effects of low vitamin D levels can be wide-ranging. Fatigue, bone pain, muscle weakness or cramps, and mood changes are just a few of the signs that you might have a vitamin D deficiency. At the same time, surprising benefits of taking vitamin D supplements, like immune system support and lower blood pressure, have been well documented.
Healthdailyhealthpost.com

Top 12 Potassium-Rich Foods that Reduce Blood Pressure

Today, we’ll look at the top potassium-rich foods that reduce blood pressure. Do you experience strong heart palpitations, or a severe headache after eating something high in salt? The reason you get these symptoms is because you have too much sodium and too little potassium in your body. This imbalance causes your blood vessels to stiffen and narrow, restricting blood flow, and can lead to high blood pressure.
HealthMedicalXpress

Do vitamin D supplements offer kidney-related benefits for individuals with high diabetes risk?

A recent clinical trial described in CJASN has examined the potential of vitamin D supplementation for protecting the kidney health of individuals with pre-diabetes. In the general population, low blood vitamin D levels have been associated with higher risks of various diseases, including type 2 diabetes and kidney disease. Sun H. Kim, MD, MS (Stanford University School of Medicine) and her colleagues conducted a secondary analysis of the Vitamin D and type 2 diabetes (D2d) study to evaluate the effects of vitamin D supplementation on kidney health in individuals with pre-diabetes, a condition that increases risk for type 2 diabetes, which in turn is the leading cause of kidney disease.
Healthspring.org.uk

3 Mental Problems Linked To Vitamin B12 Deficiency

The deficiency is easy to rectify with diet or supplementation. Mental confusion can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. People with a B12 deficiency can have problems with their memory and concentration. Depression symptoms like low mood and low energy are also linked to the deficiency. Low...
HealthMedscape News

Does Vitamin D Supplementation Reduce the Severity of IBS Symptoms?

A new randomised controlled trial (RCT) found no evidence to support the role of vitamin D in the management of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms or improving the quality of life (QoL) of the patients. The findings were published in the European Journal of Nutrition. Although many previous RCTs have...
Mental Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Study finds probiotic alleviates depression and improves sleep

New research has found a probiotic supplement to be helpful in alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety as well as improving sleep quality in healthy adults. A substantial body of work indicates that the human gut microbiome is implicated in mental health via bidirectional interactions within the gut-brain axis, which involves the immune, neural, endocrine, and metabolic pathways between the gut and the brain. Thus, the oral intake of probiotics may have therapeutic effects on psychiatric symptoms by promoting a healthy and balanced gut microbiome.

Comments / 2

Community Policy