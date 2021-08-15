Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Tuslaw Mustangs 2021 football preview

Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRETURNING LETTERMEN (15) Jakobe Baker - OL/DL - jr. Sal Camarata - OL/DL - sr. Ryan Frascone - RB/DL - jr. Aydan Hamrick - RB/LB - sr. Troy Harbeitner - QB/DB - jr. Jacob McKenzie - RB/LB - sr. Landon Shirley - WR/DB - jr. Tommy Snyder - WR/DB -...

www.indeonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tuslaw Mustangs 2021#Division V#Lettermen#Lb Aydan Hamrick#Gulling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFLNBC Sports

Arthur Smith: AJ McCarron is heartbroken

Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron will undergo an MRI on Sunday, but he and the team are bracing for bad news on his injured right knee. “I really feel for AJ McCarron,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said, via Scott Bair of the team website. “Any time something like that happens, when it’s non-contact, it’s tough because you know how much work these guys put into it. I feel for him. We’ll get the MRI to confirm, but he’s heartbroken. He had bounced back and was out there fighting for his team, trying to get extra yards. I understand injuries are part of the game, but there’s still a human element. I feel for him.”
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia Bulldog

The Atlanta Falcons have once again signed former Georgia Bulldogs punter Cameron Nizialek. Nizialek signed a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last September, but only spent three weeks with their practice squad. The 26-year-old punter has also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens but...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLYardbarker

Watch: New Coach Smith Rips 'Partying' Falcons

Atlanta Falcons players are almost surely still learning exactly who Arthur Smith is. On Thursday, during the team's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, they all may have learned. Smith, the Falcons' new head coach, was mic’d up at the team's training camp workout with the Dolphins - and a...
NFLDelaware County Daily Times

McCaffery: Already too late for Eagles to have Jalen Hurts fully conditioned for opener

The morning films were over, the pregame calisthenics completed, the stadium open, the situation right for Jalen Hurts Thursday. That's when an unexplained pain shot through his torso and another opportunity would be lost. Acting appropriately, the Eagles scratched their No. 1 quarterback from a score-irrelevant game against New England,...
NFL247Sports

Former Georgia QB's Justin Fields, Jake Fromm face off in NFL preseason

Georgia coach Kirby Smart had major first-world problems at quarterback in 2018, as the Bulldogs had to choose between Jake Fromm and Justin Fields as their starter. Fromm had just led Georgia to the national championship game the season before as a true freshman, while Fields arrived in Athens as one of the most highly touted quarterback prospects of the last 10 years.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones misses second straight practice and will be limited throughout the rest of camp

Training camp is in full swing across the NFL, and I’ll continue to reiterate that the most important thing during this period is getting to the first week of the season with as few injuries as possible — particularly to teams’ star players. The Titans are getting their first taste of just this as the recently acquired Julio Jones missed his second straight practice yesterday and will be limited throughout the rest of camp — most likely precautionary.
NFLThe Phinsider

Falcons at Dolphins final score, immediate reactions, and recap

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Atlanta Falcons in a Preseason Week 2 contest Saturday night. The game proved to be the dress rehearsal contest for Miami, who used their starter into the third quarter. The Falcons had their starters on the field for the most part but also had players like quarterback Matt Ryan not participate in the contest.
High SchoolTimes Daily

The next 'Mustang challenge': Loretto football seeks return to playoffs

It starts with 40-yard sprints. After that there is a weightlifting session when players “max out” on weight in several lifts. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
Smithville, OHrichlandsource.com

Smithville squeezes past Massillon Tuslaw

Smithville broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Massillon Tuslaw 20-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 20. Smithville put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Massillon Tuslaw 13-0 in the last stanza. Massillon Tuslaw took the lead 13-7...
TennisJournal Review

BOYS TENNIS PREVIEW: Mustangs look to reload after losing 6 seniors

The Fountain Central boys’ tennis team has a new look to it for the 2021 season. Brayden Prickett is the lone returning starter from a 2020 team that gave the Mustangs their fourth-straight sectional title last fall. “We are very inexperienced this season, but we have good numbers from both...
Runnels County, TXrunnelscountyregister.com

Olfen Mustangs hoping to kickstart football program in 2021

The first season of Olfen High School football didn't get the chance to be much of a season. The Mustangs had the misfortune last year of starting up their football program in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. They played only three games, and they're still waiting to score their first touchdown.
Portage, PAWTAJ

Sportsbeat Preview | Portage Mustangs

PORTAGE Pa (WTAJ) — Portage heads into their 2021 season in their second season under Head Coach Marty Slanoc, who like all first-year head coaches did a year ago, got a short draw. But their first true full offseason with a new training camp has allowed the team to bond and learn a new philosophy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy