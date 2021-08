Muhammad Ali was ahead of his time and here’s four reasons why. Muhammad Ali captivated the boxing world. His charismatic and brash style was like nothing the world had ever seen before. The way he boxed, defended, moved side-to-side, and countered was the stuff of orchestral proportions. His career was a microcosm of a true hero, spokesperson for human rights, and most importantly, the aura of holding the title as the “baddest man on the planet.”