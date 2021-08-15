Cancel
Riverhead, NY

Riverhead man charged in commercial burglaries, more charges coming: police

Riverhead Police detectives report the arrest of a man charged w=in three commercial burglaries in Riverhead. Police have charged Kenneth Hughes, 33, of Riverhead, with three counts of burglary in the third degree in connection with burglaries at Cuddy’s Bar on Third Street in South Jamesport, Green Island Distributors on West Main Street in Riverhead and Riverwalk Bar and Grill on Peconic Avenue in Riverhead. Hughes was also charged with one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree in connection with the reported burglary at Green Island Distributors.

