Huskies Mush past Knights in Season Opener

Juneau senior Gaby Soto breaks a run to the end zone during the Huskies 53-12 win over the Colony Knights, Saturday at Adair Kennedy Field. (KLAS STOLPE) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Someone let sleeping dogs lie for too long, almost 700 days to be exact, and the Juneau Huskies came out of their pandemic hibernation of nearly two years with no high school football play to bite the Colony Knights, the preseason’s second ranked team in Alaska division one behind East and third in the state behind East and Soldotna, by a howling 53-12.