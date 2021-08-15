Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 05:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1115 AM CDT Sunday. * At 514 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bogue and Nicodemus. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED