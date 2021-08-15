Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:17:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM EDT. Target Area: Orange; Rockland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey...New York Ramapo River near Mahwah affecting Orange, Rockland, Bergen and Passaic Counties. For the Ramapo River...including Mahwah...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Ramapo River near Mahwah. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 4:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 8.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding along Route 202. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, State Route 202 floods downstream. Moderate flooding along Route 202 and Route 17. Water into backyards. Minor flooding along Brakeshoe Place, Brook Street and Catherine Avenue. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.7 feet on 01/25/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Ramapo River Mahwah 8.0 7.9 Mon 4 am EDT 7.8 5.5 4.4