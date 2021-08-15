Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 109 expected. Overnight low temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s in Antelope Valley and portions of the San Luis Obispo County interior. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Cars
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antelope Valley#Heat Exhaustion#Excessive Heat Warning#Valleys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Orange County, NYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:17:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM EDT. Target Area: Orange; Rockland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey...New York Ramapo River near Mahwah affecting Orange, Rockland, Bergen and Passaic Counties. For the Ramapo River...including Mahwah...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Ramapo River near Mahwah. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 4:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 8.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding along Route 202. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, State Route 202 floods downstream. Moderate flooding along Route 202 and Route 17. Water into backyards. Minor flooding along Brakeshoe Place, Brook Street and Catherine Avenue. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.7 feet on 01/25/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Ramapo River Mahwah 8.0 7.9 Mon 4 am EDT 7.8 5.5 4.4
Nelson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nelson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NELSON COUNTY At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pekin, or 35 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tolna and Pekin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dunklin County, MOweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values 103 to 108. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Orangeburg County, SCweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 630 PM EDT. Target Area: Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia SC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Carolina North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg affecting Orangeburg County. The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Warning for the North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg. * From this morning to Wednesday evening. * At 6:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 8.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens. Downstream from the Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita street near the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Farmland and lowlands along Highway 301 near Orangeburg become flooded at stages above 10 ft. * Flood History...No available flood history.
Franklin County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Patchy Dense Fog continues over parts of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has continues across portions of the Tennessee Valley, with visibilities reduced to 1/4 mile or less in some spots. Some locations being affected includes portions of Interstate 59 in DeKalb County, U.S. Highway 72 in Jackson County, and locations along the Tennessee River from far northeast Alabama to Guntersville, the Paint Rock Valley in Jackson County, and rural portions of northern Madison County. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. The fog should begin dissipating after sunrise this morning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Desha County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Desha, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Desha; Drew EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 degrees expected. * WHERE...Desha and Drew Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
East Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Franklin, Madison, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...10 am to 7 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Desha County, ARweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Desha, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Desha; Drew HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 to 115 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 105 to 110. * WHERE...Desha and Drew Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Ashley County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...10 am to 7 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Coahoma County, MSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman; Tallahatchie EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113 degrees. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Coahoma, Quitman and Tallahatchie Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Coahoma County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman; Tallahatchie HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Coahoma, Quitman and Tallahatchie Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...The Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Phillips County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Phillips EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY THE HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE ON TIME AT 8 PM * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Coahoma Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Coahoma County, MSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coahoma, Quitman, Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Target Area: Coahoma; Quitman; Tallahatchie EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY THE HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE ON TIME AT 8 PM * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Quitman, Tallahatchie and Coahoma Counties. In Arkansas, Phillips County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Tishomingo County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tishomingo Locally-dense fog will occur in river valleys this morning Locally-dense fog will reduce visibilities to a half mile or less near rivers and lakes this morning. Motorists should be prepared for sudden visibility reductions. Remember to use low-beam headlights to aid visibility and reduce glare for oncoming traffic.
Rock County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROCK AND WEST CENTRAL NOBLES COUNTIES At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ellsworth, or 7 miles southeast of Luverne, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Magnolia around 425 PM CDT. Adrian around 430 PM CDT. Lismore around 435 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Spink County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Spink A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stratford, or 15 miles south of Aberdeen, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stratford, Verdon and Ferney. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lunenburg County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lunenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lunenburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL LUNENBURG COUNTY At 303 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Victoria, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Victoria, Kenbridge, Lunenburg, Dundas, Lafoon Corner, Gary, Wilburn, Loves Mill, Oral Oaks and Rubermount. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bureau County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Putnam, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Putnam; Stephenson; Whiteside Areas of Dense Fog for the Morning Commute Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to one quarter mile or less at times through 830 AM. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. When encountering dense fog, slow down, keep your headlights on low beam, and increase your following distance. Be especially cautious in and near school zones.
Ashley County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...10 am to 7 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Bamberg County, SCweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell; Edgefield; McCormick; Southeastern Orangeburg DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility may vary across short distances and may be intermittent. Motorists are urged to use caution, slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy