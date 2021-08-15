Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Ness, Trego by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 05:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Ness; Trego The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Ness County in west central Kansas Eastern Trego County in west central Kansas Southwestern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 513 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ogallah, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cedar Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
