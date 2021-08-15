Obituaries for August 15
Elvis Abian Bartolome Sr., 48, of Pahoa died June 20 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was a self-employed papaya farmer and a member of Pahoa Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday (Aug. 20) at Dodo Mortuary Chapel. Wake service at 6 p.m. Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 21) at Pahoa Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial to follow at the Pahoa Catholic Cemetery. Seating limited; face masks and social distancing required. Casual attire; flowers welcome. Survived by wife, Cheryl Bartolome of Pahoa; sons, Christian (Angelica Santiago) Bartolome and Christopher Bartolome of Oahu, Elvis Bartolome Jr. of Hilo; brothers, Jose (Esther) Bartolome of Seattle and Gabriel (Aurea) Bartolome of Keaau; sisters, Dinah (Jerry) Battles and Helen (Dimas) Maulit of Pahoa, Rosario Engle of Oahu; cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.www.hawaiitribune-herald.com
Comments / 0