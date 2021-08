Barbara Orosz has a routine. She is a very structured woman. You can set your watch by her schedule. Barb walks every morning beginning at 6:30 on weekdays. A bit later for the weekend — about 7:30 a.m. A little sleeping in is a good thing, she said. She walks with a quick pace around the park at Navarre Middle School, on Ford Street. Four trips around. That is about three miles. It takes about an hour.