You don’t think you need the coronavirus vaccination? If so, perhaps you don’t think COVID-19 is as serious as health experts have said. For starters, here is the latest news. The Louisiana death toll was 80 Tuesday, a total exceeded on just four other days since the start of the pandemic. The state death toll in the last 39 days since the fourth surge began is 596. Over 2,800 virus patients are in the hospital and more people are coming down with COVID-19.