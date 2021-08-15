Cancel
Health Services

Bracing for the worst: Kona hospital nearing ICU capacity

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only one ICU bed open and a staffing shortage, Kona Community Hospital is preparing for the worst with a proactive approach. On Saturday, eight of the nine ICU beds were in use, four occupied by COVID patients. Hospital spokesperson Judy Donovan said Kona Community Hospital (KCH) has the capacity to surge to 11 ICU beds but the facility is nearing capacity. The hospital has 10 ventilators with four currently in use, but Donovan said an additional five units, three transport ventilators and four bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPap) are on the way.

