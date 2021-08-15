Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

School boards fight GOP governors in court over masking bans

By Cassidy Morrison
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gyhqg_0bSBVHmH00


S chool districts in Texas, Florida, and Arizona are suing over Republican governors’ bans on mask mandates for students and staff.

A coalition of six school districts in Texas's Rio Grande Valley filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, arguing he exceeded his authority in a May order that prohibited local school boards from requiring students and teachers to wear face masks on campuses.

“It seems to me [that the governor] is trying to use a disaster declaration to prohibit anybody from responding to the disaster … which is odd,” said Kevin O’Hanlon, the attorney representing the school districts.

NURSES FLEE HOSPITALS FOR HIGH-PAID TRAVEL JOBS AFTER YEAR OF COVID CARE

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration faces legal action from parents across several counties over an order issued in late July that forbade school districts from taking away the parents’ rights to decide whether their children need to mask up in class. Two different suits argue the option for parents to opt out of masking policies renders them useless. They also call the ban unconstitutional because the power to operate and supervise public schools belongs to counties.

Several central Florida counties filed a federal lawsuit in the District Court for the Southern District of Florida, arguing DeSantis’s order discriminates against students with disabilities who are at greater risk of becoming sick due to COVID-19 infection. According to the lawsuit, students with disabilities unable to return to schools in person safely “because of continued health concerns, are being excluded from the public school system in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act … and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.”

A separate suit filed by parents in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Orange, Alachua, Hillsborough, and Pinellas counties argues DeSantis’s prohibition on masking requirements in those hot spot areas violates the rights of students, their family members, public school staff, and the surrounding communities to protect “their basic human needs for health and safety.” Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper took up the case on Friday.

In Arizona, education and nonprofit groups — such as the Arizona School Boards Association, Children's Action Alliance Inc., Arizona Education Association, as well as several individuals and lawmakers — filed a lawsuit Thursday evening to challenge Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s ban on mask mandates in public and charter schools. The lawsuit did not extend to private schools.

Parents involved in the suit argued his order “unfairly discriminates against Arizona’s public and charter school students as compared to their private school peers regarding their right to a safe education, a fundamental right under Arizona law.”

Other school districts in Arizona that have enacted mask mandates despite Ducey’s order have had their budgets threatened by state GOP lawmakers who are pressuring the governor to withhold public school funding .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The highly transmissible delta variant has caused alarming spikes in new cases and hospitalizations in the three states, primarily in unvaccinated populations. In Texas, where about 56% of adults have been fully vaccinated, hospitalizations have increased by about 94% over the past two weeks, reaching their highest point since February.

Arizona, also with 56% of adults fully vaccinated, saw hospitalizations increase by 57% over the past two weeks. In Florida, where 60% of adults have been fully vaccinated, hospitalizations have exceeded record highs from previous surges to a weekly average of nearly 15,000 patients being treated at a time.

More than 71% of adults in the United States overall have received at least one shot to date, and over 61% have been fully vaccinated, federal data shows .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 5

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
130K+
Followers
48K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Private Schools#Health And Safety#Gop#Republican#Covid Care#The District Court#Americans#Orange Alachua#Hillsborough#Leon County Circuit#Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public Healthfloridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist says Ron DeSantis is making COVID-19 crisis ‘more dangerous’

Crist also said he would require vaccinations for teachers, first responders. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist slammed Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ COVID-19 response as making the situation “more dangerous and more life-threatening.”. On Friday, Crist made some of his harshest comments yet about his potential Republican rival in the 2022...
EducationKIMT

How three school districts are defying state restrictions on mask mandates

The debate over masks in schools has reared its head once again with the new academic year, and a handful of states have taken steps to restrict local officials' ability to implement their own masking requirements, either through the governor's office or state legislatures. These restrictions -- made despite guidance...
EducationUS News and World Report

School Districts Flout CDC Safety Reopening Guidelines

For all the criticism heaped upon the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the government's top public health officials have been clear about how school leaders can return students to classrooms safely – by deploying a series of risk-mitigation strategies, one layered upon the other. The more coronavirus safety measures...
Texas Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Texas relinquishes its fight with schools after the state Supreme Court overturns the ban on mask mandates.

Texas relinquishes its fight with schools after the state Supreme Court overturns the ban on mask mandates. On the same day that the Texas Supreme Court rejected Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s attempt to prevent a county’s mask mandate, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced that the state will not enforce Abbott’s restriction on school-based mask mandates.
Educationcbs4local.com

SC governor McMaster responds to Biden administration's warning of school mask bans

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — President Joe Biden confronted governors Wednesday who he said are trying to “block and intimidate educators” over mask requirements in schools. The Biden Administration announced plans Wednesday to use the U.S. Department of Education to deter states from banning mask-wearing in classrooms to protect children from COVID-19’s spread.
EducationPosted by
The Associated Press

State drops mask mandate ban enforcement in public schools

Enforcement in the state’s public school systems of Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates has been dropped, for now, the Texas Education Agency said Thursday. In a public health guidance letter, the TEA said enforcement was being dropped because of ongoing court challenges to the ban. The letter said the new guidance is effective immediately and further guidance will be issued once the litigations are resolved.
Florida StateMSNBC

Fla. gives school districts 48 hours to end COVID mask protections

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) created a policy that seemed surprisingly hostile toward the public's interests: no matter how severe the COVID-19 crisis in the Sunshine State became, local school districts could not require mask protections. Those who prioritized public health over the Republican's political agenda would be sanctioned. Education...
Public HealthMSNBC

Governors' efforts backfire as more locals defy anti-mask policies

When two school districts in Florida defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) order banning mask mandates in schools, the state Board of Education took swift action, agreeing to sanction local officials. Education officials in Alachua and Broward counties are aware of the governor's policy, but they've decided to prioritize public health over the Republican's political agenda.
Educationfayettecountyrecord.com

Abbott Sued Over Mask-Mandate Ban

A growing number of school districts, counties and cities have defied Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates, as COVID-19 cases continue to spike due to the delta variant and a low rate of vaccination among Texans. As KUT.org reported, officials in Dallas and Bexar counties won a first round in court in requiring masks in public schools and most government buildings. School…

Comments / 5

Community Policy