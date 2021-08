The Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office is releasing funeral details and ways the public can support those grieving. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is releasing details for the funeral and procession for fallen Deputy Ryan Proxmire who was shot and killed in the line of duty. On Sunday, August 22, following a private family funeral service, a procession of emergency vehicles (police, fire, and EMS) will escort Sgt. Proxmire and his family to Miller Auditorium for a 1:00 p.m. memorial service that is open to the community.