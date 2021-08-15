Insider Buying: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Brokerages expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.