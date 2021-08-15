Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Insider Buying: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwbi#Sec#Employee Benefits#Stock#Nwbi#Sec#Northwest Bancshares#Vanguard Group Inc#Northern Trust Corp Now#Norges Bank#Zacks Investment Research#Keefe Bruyette Woods#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

5,000 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,856 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $26,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Moderna accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Price Target at $11.90

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “. Shares of OPGN opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 million,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,125 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $211,150.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $211,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $106.24

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.24.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

9,190 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Other large investors have also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Millennium Management LLC Sells 287,119 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 287,119 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO Purchases $169,400.00 in Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Pure Storage posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy