Insider Buying: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0