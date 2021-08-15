Cancel
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

By Suzanne Cooper
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “. A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SUM. Barclays...

#Zacks Investment Research#Construction Materials#Investment#Goldman Sachs Group#Summit Materials Inc#Sum#Barclays#Morgan Stanley#Hold#Franklin Resources Inc#Norges Bank#Maverick Capital Ltd#Fmr Llc#Cement
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “. Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.16 and the highest is $4.66. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $4.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “. Shares of OPGN opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 million,...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Neogen exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected revenues. The company witnessed strong growth across both its reporting segments, driven by enhanced sales of testing solutions, veterinary instruments and animal care line. Solid domestic and international performance across all businesses buoys optimism. The Soleris NG and StandGuard product line also contributed to growth. Over the past six months, Neogen has outperformed its industry. However, lower-than-expected earnings during the fourth quarter do not bode well. Drop in revenues from Brazil due to unfavorable foreign exchange translations and rise in operating cost are also worrying. Contraction of both margins given the shift in product mix toward lower margin products is concerning. The company trades in a fiercely competitive market.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of orally delivered molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need. The Company is initially applying its technology to develop an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone for hypoparathyroidism and osteoporosis. Entera Bio Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Aerospace & Defensemodernreaders.com

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) vs. Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Financial Analysis

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Ribbon...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Stamps.com posted earnings per share of $3.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

George V. Migausky Buys 7,000 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $106.24

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.24.
Michigan Statemodernreaders.com

State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,700 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $211,150.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $211,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

9,190 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Other large investors have also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $35.00

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

