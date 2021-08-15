Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
