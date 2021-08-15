Cancel
Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

#Fdx#Fedex Express#Fedex Freight#Fdx#Fedex Co#Private Ocean Llc#Wd Rutherford Llc#Loop Capital#Wells Fargo Company#Bank Of America#Keycorp#Sec#Peg
Stocksmodernreaders.com

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,813 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,134,000. Twilio accounts for about 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Iowa Statemodernreaders.com

Iowa State Bank Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Stamps.com posted earnings per share of $3.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $225,160.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Pure Storage posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $158,580.00 in Stock

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):. On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,396 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Millennium Management LLC Sells 287,119 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 287,119 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167,629 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $76,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy