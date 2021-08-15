Cancel
BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Northcoast Research

By Darlene League
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

