MAI Capital Management Sells 71 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)
MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com
