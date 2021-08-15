Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

MAI Capital Management Sells 71 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAI Capital Management lowered its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lennox International Inc#Lii#Sec#Mai Capital Management#Loomis Sayles Co#Karpus Management Inc#Lii#Vertical Research#Morgan Stanley#Credit Suisse Group#Thomson Reuters#Lennox International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,856 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $26,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,569 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 137,388 shares during the quarter. ADT accounts for 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chapman Investment Management LLC Buys 111 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 4.0% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 357 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Textron makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.39% of Textron worth $522,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Buys $162,600.00 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Integer were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $920,000 Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $106.24

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.24.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $225,160.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Aerospace & Defensemodernreaders.com

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) vs. Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Financial Analysis

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Ribbon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy