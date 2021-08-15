Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Sec#Sec#Agf Investments Llc#Corsicana Co#Bradley Co#Bmo Capital Markets#Societe Generale#Morgan Stanley#Citigroup#Peg#Global Business Services#Systems#Global Financing#Holdingschannel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,813 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,268 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Hayward worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 357 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Iowa Statemodernreaders.com

Iowa State Bank Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Integer were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $225,160.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

George V. Migausky Buys 7,000 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,911 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Michigan Statemodernreaders.com

State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,700 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy