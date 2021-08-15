Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)
Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
