Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spdr S P Biotech Etf#Sec#Biotech#Xbi#Sec#Wedbush Securities Inc#Royal Bank Of Canada#Gsb Wealth Management Llc#Nysearca Xbi#S P#American Stock Exchange#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,552 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $56,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 64.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 41,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,250,376 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,250,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $116,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

George V. Migausky Buys 7,000 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $225,160.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Millennium Management LLC Sells 287,119 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 287,119 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $76,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Huntington National Bank Has $70,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy