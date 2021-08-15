VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.
Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
