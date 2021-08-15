VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.31.