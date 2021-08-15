Cancel
Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target at $1,371.00

By Steven Smith
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,370.50.

