Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target at $1,371.00

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.