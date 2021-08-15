Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share
Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.13. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.www.modernreaders.com
