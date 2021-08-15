Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street brokerages forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.13. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbk#Earnings Per Share#Expect Triumph Bancorp#Post#Zacks Investment Research#Triumph Bancorp#Eps#Evp#Nasdaq Tbk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Soligenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). Soligenix posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$297.85 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post $297.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.80 million. SPX posted sales of $363.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce $3.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings of $4.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.28 and the highest is $5.33. Humana reported earnings per share of $3.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$65.60 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report $65.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.67 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $65.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Fastly reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post $14.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.30 billion and the highest is $14.71 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $12.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post $5.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.87 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $823.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post $823.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $751.90 million and the highest is $877.90 million. ResMed posted sales of $751.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
modernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will report $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Stamps.com posted earnings per share of $3.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $225,160.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

George V. Migausky Buys 7,000 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $106.24

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.24.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Millennium Management LLC Sells 287,119 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 287,119 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy