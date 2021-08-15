Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Sprott (NYSE:SII) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “. A...

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zacks Investment Research#Ubs Group Ag#Sii#Investment#Sprott Inc#Td Securities#Royal Bank Of Canada#Nyse Sii#Banque Cantonale Vaudoise#Rathbone Brothers Plc#Ubs Group Ag#O Brien Greene Co#Inc#Sprott Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “. Shares of OPGN opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 million,...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Price Target at $11.90

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $225,160.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Holdings Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

9,190 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Other large investors have also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $76,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Aerospace & Defensemodernreaders.com

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) vs. Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Financial Analysis

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Ribbon...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $920,000 Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $158,580.00 in Stock

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):. On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy