-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Brokerages expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

