-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.