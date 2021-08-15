Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 26,975 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.