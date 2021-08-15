Cancel
Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 26,975 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 1,872.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.14% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

