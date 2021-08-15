Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

CRITTER: Meet ‘ala’ihi the Goldline Squirrelfish

By Terry Lilley, Critter of the Week
Thegardenisland.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis eight-inch-long fish with huge eyes and forked tail are common out on the Hawaiian reef, but divers and snorkelers rarely see them. They are usually found in caves and only venture out at night to feed on small shrimp and crabs. If you are out diving, look into a cave in the lava reef with a dive light and you will almost always see these fish darting around, much like a squirrel does up in a tree. There are about 12 species of squirrel fish here in Hawai‘i, and they all look similar, with a variation of colors from yellow, orange to red.

www.thegardenisland.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critter#Squirrel Fish#Ihi#Critter#Goldline#Squirrelfish#Hawaiian#Ala Ihi#Aweoweo#Reef Guardians Hawai I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsMorganton News Herald

What to do when critters invade your yard

DEAR JOAN — We have had a critter digging under our fence for over 30 years! We recently set up a camera and found a skunk, who is going from our yard into the neighbors'. They have a very overgrown yard and keep chickens in a coop. We don't mind...
Worthington, MNINFORUM

Wildlife inspires man to catch critters on camera

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — When a rural Worthington farmer reached out to John Galstad earlier this year with news that a litter of coyote pups were in a den on his property, Galstad grabbed his Canon 5D Mark 4 camera and his Canon 800 Prime lens and drove into the countryside with the hope of capturing the curious little critters.
AnimalsCoeur d'Alene Press

Critters of North Idaho: Signal Crayfish

This autumn, a male crustacean will make his way along the river bottom. His twitching antennae will help him pick up the scent of his quarry. Getting close, we’ll realize that this creature isn’t hunting for food; he’s in the mood for love. His quarry is a female of his own species. She has released a special chemical into the water, called pheromones, that produce a scent that draws in the guys from miles around. After initial introductions, the two crustaceans will mate and produce hundreds of young crawfish in their own likeness.
Maquoketa, IAmaqnews.com

Country living means encounters with critters

In the eight years-plus that Mary and I have lived in our home in the cul-de-sac at the north end of Arcade Street, we have come to especially enjoy the divided rural-city aspect of the property. Out back is a grove of trees and, beyond the back yard, a slope...
Animalsrvahub.com

Critters of the Week

Length: 17.7-19.7 in (45-50 cm) Weight: 13.8-15.2 oz (390-430 g) Wingspan: 39.4-43.3 in (100-110 cm) In Southern California in the early 1950s, populations of the Pacific sardine crashed while northern anchovy numbers boomed. The area’s abundant Royal Terns, which fed heavily on the sardine, became quite rare. However, the smaller Elegant Tern, which had been rare, suddenly became abundant and has remained so through the present. Royal Terns have slowly increased to about three dozen pairs in Southern California, most in San Diego County (as of 2019).
Colorado Statefreerangeamerican.us

How to Trap Critters in Cages

Trapping in my home state of Colorado looks a bit different than it does in many other states. Body grips, leg holds, and snares were outlawed back in 1996, so trappers are confined to using exclusively cage traps. Having been born in the year they were prohibited, I’ve personally never used leg holds or snares, though I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to trap beavers under the ice with a permit for agriculture. In speaking to trappers who have utilized all of the traps mentioned above, they agree that cage trapping is an art form that can be far more difficult than using other traps.
PetsMercury News

Critter Corner: Ways to keep puppies calm with guests

Dear Critter Corner: We have recently started to have more guests coming over to the house and our pup is jumping on them. He is very well behaved with us and doesn’t jump when we come home, but is overly excited with the guest. What can we do to teach our pup to not jump on our guests?
AnimalsThegardenisland.com

CRITTER: Meet ponuhunuhu the Stareye Parrotfish

Most of our parrot-fish species here in Hawai‘i are called “uhu,” but one species has a totally different Hawaiian name. Uhu feed mostly on coral, biting off chunks then digesting the soft coral polyps while pooping out the crushed coral structure. The name “uhu” means “to have loose bowels” in...
AnimalsVindy.com

Can-crashing cockatoos and critters raid curbside bins

It is my household duty to take out the trash. I don’t. I let our “trash panda” do it for me. The trash panda is the roly-poly raccoon that lives in the woods outside our rural home. He probably would move inside if we invited him politely. His bags are packed, ready to take up residence as soon as we change our minds.
Animalsgentside.co.uk

Mosquito bite: Here’s how the insects choose their prey

Have you ever noticed that even when you’re in a room full of people, you seem to be the no.1 victim of mosquito bites? As a matter of fact, these bloodthirsty creatures do have a preference on who to snack on and here’s what attracts them the most. Sensitive to...
Hawaii StateThegardenisland.com

Hawaii adds patrols to end tourist harassment of sea turtles

HONOLULU — Hawaii state officials say a surge in tourists is leading to increased harassment of sea turtles on a popular North Shore Oahu beach. Hoards of people are crowding turtles at Laniakea Beach Park, known as Turtle Beach, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday. The state Department of Land and...
AnimalsSt. Cloud Times

Carlson: 'Critter wars' can be exhausting, but it's great having wildlife in the yard

Living in the country in a wooded setting is not for everyone. However, even though it can be challenging and a lot of work, we love seeing the wildlife. Part of the work and frustration of where we live comes from what we call the critter wars. The wildlife is always trying to take advantage of the garden and flowers. This year has been more of a challenge than most.
Astronomymixmag.net

Goldie suggests humans are descended from aliens

Goldie has suggested that humans could be descendants of aliens. In response to the “billionaire space race” which saw the likes of Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson travel nearly 62 miles beyond the Earth’s surface, the drum ’n' bass legend has shared his theory that our ancestors lived on Mars.
AstronomyRefinery29

Tonight’s Rare Full Moon In Aquarius Is Bringing Major Surprises

On Sunday, August 22nd, a full moon in Aquarius will perfect in the sky. This will be our second Aquarius full moon of Leo season, an uncommon occurrence. As such, it’s only right that the stars of Aquarius preside over this lunation, since Aquarians are well known for having uncommon and unique affinities. Rare is the Aquarius who, hearing an opinion, doesn’t gently interject: “Hmm, that’s not how I experience it.” While it may feel contrarian, Aquarians rarely mean to disprove the positions of others. Rather, they seek multiplicity and, as a fixed sign, they engage multiplicity steadily, much as the wind carries many waves, as the sky suspends innumerable worlds. They acknowledge your reality, and layer on another.
Michigan StateArgus Press

WUNDERLICH: Hosting one of Michigan’s most poisonous animals

Inadvertently, I have become host to one of Michigan’s most poisonous animals. It has a face that only a mother could love and its venom has the potential to trigger serious cardiac, neurological and gastrointestinal problems. Primarily secretive, it kills under the cover of darkness often oblivious to my presence — even when I’m a mere foot away.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Going Stir Crazy? Help The State of Maine Track Critters.

If your kids are anything like my kids, when August comes round they start to climb the walls. At my house, when the kids get super rambunctious, we like to play a game of I-spy. It usually engages their brains, and their sense of competition for a few minutes. The trickier they try to get, the longer it takes, which is usually a good thing.
Animalsthemesatribune.com

Critters for sale abound in East Mesa pet store

Vanessa Schmidt likes to say her Mesa store offers “a little bit of everything.”. And by that she means lizards, snakes, tortoises, monitors, frogs, geckos, birds, fish, guinea pigs, rabbits, hamsters, gerbils and pet rats – as well as some places they can live in people’s homes. She estimates she...

Comments / 0

Community Policy