Fred expected to re-strengthen to Tropical Storm on Sunday

Fred's path has shifted west and away from Tampa Bay over the last few days. [ National Hurricane Center ]

The remnants of what had once been Tropical Storm Fred, battered by a perilous journey through mountainous Caribbean islands and torn apart by wind shear, were starting to glue together again in the Gulf of Mexico early Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center was predicting that Fred would once again muscle up to a Tropical Storm on Sunday as it fed off the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, the tropical wave was about 110 miles west of the Dry Tortugas and was packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as it spun north-northwest at 8 mph.

The system still could mean some wet weather for the Tampa Bay area today, though the likelihood of heavy rains for the entire region has diminished over the last few days as Fred’s projected path shifted west away from Florida’s west coast.

“Some areas of rain are possible, especially in the coastal areas starting early on Sunday,” Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologist Diane Kacmarik wrote on Saturday evening. “Skies will be mostly cloudy. Scattered storms are possible especially in the afternoon. Many areas will not see rain at all. Fred will likely redevelop in the middle of the Gulf, well west of Tampa Bay.”

Fred was expected to make a more northward turn on Monday and take aim at the Florida Panhandle. It was 450 miles south-southeast of Pensacola as of Sunday morning. Tropical Storm warnings have been issued from the Alabama-Florida line to the Ochlocknee River in the eastern Panhandle.

Fred is not expected to gather enough strength to ever become a hurricane.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace, which has followed in similar footsteps to Fred, was described by National Hurricane Center forecasters as “disorganized” on Sunday morning.

The storm was about 60 miles south-southeast of St. Croix at 5 a.m. Sunday and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph. Its maximum sustained winds whipped at 40 mph.

“Heavy rainfall across the Lesser and Greater Antilles remains the primary threat over the next few days,” the Hurricane Center said it its advisory.

The forecast track for Grace has it going over Hispaniola and Cuba, which means it, too, could be torn apart by mountainous regions. Like Fred, its track has it emerging in the Gulf of Mexico, likely by Thursday. It is projected to remain a tropical storm and no current forecast shows it yet forming into a hurricane.

Tropical Storm warnings have been issued for Saba and Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra, Dominican Republic from the southern Haitian border to Samana.

Tropical Storm watches have been issued for the north coast of the Dominican Republic from the Haitian border to Samana and the entire coast of Haiti.

Forecasters also were monitoring a third system, this one 200 miles north-northeast of Bermuda. The storm was only given a 30 percent chance of formation over the next several days and does not appear to be a threat to Florida.

